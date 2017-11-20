Trump Slams Raiders Player Who Sat For US Anthem, Stood For Mexican Anthem Before Patriots Game

MEXICO CITY (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out against an Oakland Raiders player who sat for most of the U.S. national anthem but stood up for the Mexican anthem before Sunday’s game against the Patriots in Mexico City.

Running back Marshawn Lynch has not stood for “The Star-Spangled Banner” since returning from retirement this season. He continued his protest at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

Trump tweeted Monday morning that Lynch’s demonstration showed “Great disrespect!”

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

“Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down,” Trump wrote.

At least five other NFL players protested during the national anthem before games on Sunday.

The Dolphins’ Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas took a knee before their game against Tampa Bay.

Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon took a knee, as he has done most of the season. The opposing Chiefs stood scattered on their sideline, though cornerback Marcus Peters remained in the tunnel until it was over.

Peters protested during the anthem earlier this season, but the last couples games he has stayed in the locker room to keep out of the spotlight.

Many NFL players have chosen to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)