Coyote Kills Cat In Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – A photograph showing a coyote with a neighborhood cat in its mouth has residents on edge in the Auburndale section of Newton.
Joyce Hynds, who photographed the coyote on Saturday morning with an orange tabby cat hanging from its mouth, is warning residents to be vigilant.
The coyote was seen around the Auburn playground in the Auburndale neighborhood of Newton around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Hynds later posted the photograph to Facebook.
“Warning! Please be aware when letting your cats or dogs out, this coyote… is in my Auburndale neighborhood!” she wrote on Facebook.