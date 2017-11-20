CBS Suspends Charlie Rose After Sexual Harassment Report

BOSTON (CBS) – CBS News said Monday evening that “CBS This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment.

Eight women tell The Washington Post Rose engaged in sexual misconduct. One woman said Rose groped her.

“Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter,” CBS said in a statement. “These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously.”

Rose said in a statement on Twitter, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.”

Rose, 75, has been co-host of “CBS This Morning” since 2012. He has also been suspended by PBS.

