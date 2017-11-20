1 Killed, 2 Escape Overnight House Fire

BRAINTREE (CBS) – One person is dead after a fire ripped through a home in Braintree Sunday night.

First responders arrived at the residence on Nicholas Road to heavy smoke and flames just before 11 p.m.

braintree fire 1 Killed, 2 Escape Overnight House Fire

The scene of the deadly fire on Nicholas Road in Braintree (WBZ)

Police managed to get two people out of the home safely, but one resident did not survive.

“Once the fire was knocked down, a subsequent search of the residence showed there was one member who did not make it out and that proved to be fatal injuries,” Braintree Deputy Fire Chief Robert Belanger told reporters.

The victim is believed to be a 46-year-old man. His identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

