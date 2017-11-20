American Music Awards 2017: The Winners List

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Oh what a night the 2017 American Music Awards turned out to be.

From powerhouse singers Pink and Kelly Clarkson kicking off the show with a duet of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” to Pink later performing on the side of the building, Selena Gomez’s first awards show performance since undergoing a kidney transplant, Diana Ross being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute it was an evening packed full of buzzworthy moments.

But there were also some awards handed out, including seven to Bruno Mars (who wasn’t present at the show).

Here’s a list of who won what:
American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement
Diana Ross

Artist of the year
Bruno Mars

New artist of the year presented by T-mobile
Niall Horan

Collaboration of the year presented by Xfinity
“Despacito” Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber

Tour of the year
Coldplay

Video of the year
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Favorite male artist — pop/rock
Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist — pop rock
Lady Gaga

Favorite duo or group — pop/rock
Imagine Dragons

Favorite album — pop/rock
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Favorite song — pop/rock
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Favorite male artist — country
Keith Urban

Favorite female artist — country
Carrie Underwood

Favorite duo or group — country
Little Big Town

Favorite album — country
Keith Urban “Ripcord”

Favorite song — country
Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Favorite artist — rap/hip-hop
Drake

Favorite album — rap/hip-hop
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

Favorite song — rap/hip-hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne “I’m The One”

Favorite male artist — soul/r&b
Bruno Mars

Favorite female artist — soul/r&b
Beyoncé

Favorite album — soul/r&b
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Favorite song — soul/r&b
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Favorite artist — alternative rock
Linkin Park

Favorite artist — adult contemporary
Shawn Mendes

Favorite artist — Latin
Shakira

Favorite artist — contemporary inspirational
Lauren Daigle

Favorite artist — electronic dance music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers

Top soundtrack
“Moana”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

