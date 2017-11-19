WEATHER ALERT Damaging Winds, Rain | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Students Escape Fire At Southern NH University Dorm

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials say a Southern New Hampshire University dorm was damaged but no one was hurt when the three-story building caught fire.

A university spokeswoman said all 55 students escaped unharmed Saturday night.

Manchester District Fire Chief Hank Martineau said Greeley Hall suffered severe damage before the fire was brought under control. Six of the 12 units were heavily damaged.

snhu Students Escape Fire At Southern NH University Dorm

Firefighters knock down flames at a SNHU dorm. (WBZ-TV)

The university put the students up in a hotel for the night. Officials say the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

