Bill Belichick Passes Tom Landry On NFL’s All-Time Wins List

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots’ win over the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City on Sunday, Bill Belichick now sits alone for the third-most wins in NFL history.

Sunday’s victory was Belichick’s 271st career win as a head coach, passing Tom Landry on the prestigious list.

Echoing what he said last week after tying Landry with a win over the Broncos in Denver, Belichick gave his players all the praise.

“Really, that’s a credit to our players. Players win games,” he said. “They’re the ones who go out there and make the blocks, the tackles, the runs, the throws, the kicks. I think what is means is, No. 1, I’ve been doing this for a long time, and No. 2, I’ve coached a lot of great players. I’ve been very fortunate to have a great coaching staff, great assistant coaches and great players. I’ve had a great opportunity to direct those people and, really, the credit goes to the players.

“They won the game tonight and they deserved to win because they played better,” he said of Sunday’s victory. “That’s the way it’s been on those 270 games or whatever it is. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great players.”

With Sunday’s win, only two men are ahead of Belichick on the NFL’s All-Time wins list: George Halas (324) and Don Shula (347).