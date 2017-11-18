On The Naughty List: Police Seek Lewd Christmas Decoration Thief

On The Naughty List: Police Seek Lewd Christmas Decoration ThiefPolice in Vermont are looking for a suspect who is likely to end up on Santa’s naughty list.

Red Sox Will Extend Fenway Park Safety Netting For 2018The Red Sox notified season ticket holders Friday that they plan to expand safety netting at Fenway Park for the 2018 season.

One Dead After Two Related Roslindale ShootingsOne person was shot and another person died from an apparent suicide several blocks away in what police call related incidents.

3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech RallyFree speech advocates whose rally on Boston Common last summer drew boisterous counter-protesters plan to regroup there this weekend.