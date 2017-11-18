On The Naughty List: Police Seek Lewd Christmas Decoration Thief

JOHNSBURY, Vt. (CBS) – Police in Vermont are looking for a suspect who is likely to end up on Santa’s naughty list.

Sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, someone took several items from a holiday display on the lawn of a Concord Ave. home in St. Johnsbury.

Initially, the homeowner reported a lighted reindeer, a snowman, and a Santa Claus had been stolen.

The resident later found that the reindeer was not missing. It had, however, been placed into a lewd position with another reindeer.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the Grinch who stole the Christmas display items.

