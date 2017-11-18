‘I Didn’t Mean That Babe’: Tom Brady Backtracks On Perks Of Road Trip Away From Family

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady may have some explaining to do when he returns home from Mexico City.

The Patriots quarterback wisely backtracked on Friday after telling reporters that there are less distractions while on a lengthy road trip.

Following the team’s game in Denver last Sunday, the Patriots practiced in Colorado for the entire week before heading to Mexico on Saturday.

“Naturally when you’re on the road like this, there are less things to do,” Brady explained. “My family’s not here, my kids aren’t here. There’s nobody telling me what I did wrong in the house. It’s just being at home, now it’s being here and just trying to figure out how to win a game.”

"We have a lot of important games coming up, starting with this one." Watch Brady's presser: https://t.co/PEqFOBZtNI pic.twitter.com/Gbn06CUTZW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 17, 2017

But Brady quickly realized he may have gotten himself in some hot water with wife Gisele Bündchen. He quickly recovered before reporters could even ask the next question.

“I didn’t mean that babe,” Brady said with a wry smile. “So, I take that back.”

Patriots fans hope Brady doesn’t have any slip-ups on Sunday as New England takes on the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City at 4:25 p.m.