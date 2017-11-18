Centro: Bringing Fashion To the Runway To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

November 18, 2017

Bringing fashion to the runway and helping victims of domestic violence at the same time! The Empowerment Fashion and Trunk Show for Domestic Violence Awareness took place recently in Boston and it was a unique fashion show because the models themselves were domestic violence survivors, who wanted to take to the runway to show that they are not victims anymore and they are not just survivors… they are over-comers and they are beautiful!

The event proceeds benefitted the Love Life Now foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with fashion show organizer Craig Martin and president of the Love Life Now foundation Lovern Gordon. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

IMPORTANT – PLEASE NOTE: Due to a change in programming, Saturday November 11th and Saturday November 18th CENTRO WILL AIR AT 6:50AM. AFTER THAT, CENTRO WILL RESUME TO IT’S REGULAR SCHEDULE SATURDAY’S AT 7:50AM, ON WBZ | CBS Boston.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

FASHION SHOW – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Love Life Now Foundation

617-803-8357

http://www.lovelifenow.org

info@lovelifenow.org

FB: @lovelifenowfound



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook: WbzCentroYadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.