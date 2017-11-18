Centro: Bringing Fashion To the Runway To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
November 18, 2017
Bringing fashion to the runway and helping victims of domestic violence at the same time! The Empowerment Fashion and Trunk Show for Domestic Violence Awareness took place recently in Boston and it was a unique fashion show because the models themselves were domestic violence survivors, who wanted to take to the runway to show that they are not victims anymore and they are not just survivors… they are over-comers and they are beautiful!

The event proceeds benefitted the Love Life Now foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

wbz tvs yadires nova salcedo with craig martin and lovern gordon nov 2017 1 Centro: Bringing Fashion To the Runway To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with fashion show organizer Craig Martin and president of the Love Life Now foundation Lovern Gordon. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FASHION SHOW – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Love Life Now Foundation
617-803-8357
http://www.lovelifenow.org
info@lovelifenow.org
FB: @lovelifenowfound
 
