Red Sox Will Extend Fenway Park Safety Netting For 2018

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox notified season ticket holders Friday that they plan to expand safety netting at Fenway Park for the 2018 season.

The specific dimensions of the new nets have not yet been finalized. The team said it is working with its design and engineering team on the dimensions.

New nets are expected to extend from Field Box 79 on the third base side to Canvass Alley on the first base side, which is around Field Box 9.

The club previously extended netting at Fenway after several fans were injured in the stands. But further fan injuries around Major League Baseball, including a child at Yankee Stadium, have prompted some to suggest that clubs should do more to protect fans.

