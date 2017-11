BOSTON (CBS) – A California radio and TV host has come forward and accused Senator Al Franken of groping her and kissing her without her consent. Franken has apologized, but does that go far enough? Should Senator Franken step down from his Congressional seat? Shouldn’t those calling for Roy Moore to step down also join the chorus to remove Franken? Does this just prove Democrats don’t actually care about women and are simply using the Roy Moore accusations to score political points?