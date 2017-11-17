Woman Jumps To Safety From Burning Apartment Building

MERRIMAC (CBS) – A woman jumped to safety from the second floor of a burning Merrimac apartment building on Friday morning.

Flames broke out around 8 a.m. at Greenleaf Park, a multi-building apartment complex.

Resident Marilyn Judson said she heard the fire alarm and went to check on what was happening when she saw smoke pouring from another building.

“We heard a woman yelling ‘help me’ up on the second floor. Everybody coaxed her to get out,” said Judson.

The woman jumped into the waiting arms of a police officer and second person.

“She had no choice. She threw open the window and started climbing,” said neighbor Paige Ouellette.

The pair broke the woman’s fall as she landed safely.

“She was shaking, she was scared to death,” said neighbor Kimberly Deserres.

The fire caused significant damage to the impacted building.

Five people were displaced by the flames.

One woman was hospitalized with an ankle injury that is not considered serious.

Judson and other residents felt fortunate that the damage was not worse.

“It was one of the scariest thing we ever could have experienced,” she said.

