Police Look To Identify Man Wanted In Connection With Indecent Assault

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have asked the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault that happened early Friday morning in the North End.
A woman told police she was approached by a stranger, described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, medium build, wearing dark clothes similar to a security guard uniform, who told her she had to come with him because he had something important to ask.
After she followed him a short distance, he stopped and attempted to indecently assault her.
The woman said she was able to run away and that is when she called police.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Hanover Street.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, Sexual Assault Unit detectives at 617-343-4400 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).