WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Jerry Jones Uses Derogatory Term To Insult Robert Kraft While Threatening Roger Goodell

Filed Under: DeflateGate, Jerry Jones, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Robert Kraft, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry Jones has been very unhappy with Roger Goodell’s handling of the Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence accusations, so much so that he was willing to resort to name-calling.

In a new ESPN The Magazine story by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., the Cowboys’ owner is quoted as having insulted Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a derogatory term when speaking with the NFL commissioner this past summer.

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said to Goodell in August, according to the story. “If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard [for DeflateGate], Bob Kraft is a p—y compared to what I’m going to do.”

Well then.

Jones has so far lived up to his promise, doing his best to prevent Goodell from getting a contract extension and going so far as to hire an attorney and threaten litigation against the NFL. It’s an action that’s been received poorly by his colleagues, who promptly returned fire by threatening to punish Jones for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league.

If anything, Jones might have been able to find a sympathetic ear in Kraft, who watched as Goodell and the NFL executive office ran a kangaroo court to take down Tom Brady and the Patriots. It was a patently unfair process to the Patriots, but at the time, Jones was too busy heaping praise and adoration on Goodell for doing such a wonderful job. After showing an initial willingness to fight the league, Kraft eventually felt he had no choice but to accept the punishment.

And this week, with Elliott officially dropping his appeal despite his proclamations of innocence, Goodell and the NFL have won another battle despite a lack of evidence and some reported behind-the-scenes assurances.

Jones remains upset, but regardless of what he threatened back in August, the road map for him to win any of these battles remains foggy.

One thing, though, seems safe to assume: Jones won’t be getting any friendly advice from Kraft.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch