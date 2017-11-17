Jerry Jones Uses Derogatory Term To Insult Robert Kraft While Threatening Roger Goodell

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry Jones has been very unhappy with Roger Goodell’s handling of the Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence accusations, so much so that he was willing to resort to name-calling.

In a new ESPN The Magazine story by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., the Cowboys’ owner is quoted as having insulted Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a derogatory term when speaking with the NFL commissioner this past summer.

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said to Goodell in August, according to the story. “If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard [for DeflateGate], Bob Kraft is a p—y compared to what I’m going to do.”

Well then.

Jones has so far lived up to his promise, doing his best to prevent Goodell from getting a contract extension and going so far as to hire an attorney and threaten litigation against the NFL. It’s an action that’s been received poorly by his colleagues, who promptly returned fire by threatening to punish Jones for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league.

If anything, Jones might have been able to find a sympathetic ear in Kraft, who watched as Goodell and the NFL executive office ran a kangaroo court to take down Tom Brady and the Patriots. It was a patently unfair process to the Patriots, but at the time, Jones was too busy heaping praise and adoration on Goodell for doing such a wonderful job. After showing an initial willingness to fight the league, Kraft eventually felt he had no choice but to accept the punishment.

And this week, with Elliott officially dropping his appeal despite his proclamations of innocence, Goodell and the NFL have won another battle despite a lack of evidence and some reported behind-the-scenes assurances.

Jones remains upset, but regardless of what he threatened back in August, the road map for him to win any of these battles remains foggy.

One thing, though, seems safe to assume: Jones won’t be getting any friendly advice from Kraft.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.