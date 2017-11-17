Gunshots Lead To Crash In Boston’s Egleston Square

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots a minivan and then hit a police officer with his car as he fled the scene.

Boston Police first responded to a crash and report of shots fired in Egleston Square on Friday afternoon.

The driver of a minivan crashed into a telephone pole after a white Audi shot at them, according to police.

When police found a car matching the description and approached it, the Audi almost hit two police officers and one officer shot at the car.

“They confronted the white vehicle, the white vehicle started to take off on them, the officers got out of their vehicle with their guns drawn and at that point, the white Audi backs up at one of the officers, hits one of the officers and one of the officers involved fires his revolver and fires one round at the white Audi,” explained Boston Police Commissioner William Evans while at the scene.

The Audi fled the scene and it found abandoned.

Evans said the investigation was incredibly active and police were searching for a suspect.

No major injuries were reported.

No further details are currently available.