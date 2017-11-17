Explosion At Blackstone Home Likely Targeted Resident, Police Say

BLACKSTONE (CBS) – An explosion damaged a vehicle outside a home in Blackstone and police said it appears the resident was targeted.

Officers were called to a house on Lakeshore Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday after the homeowner said he heard a loud bang that shook his home and then found his vehicle damaged.

No one was hurt, but investigators said the vehicle had been “damaged by an explosive device of some kind, possibly a pipe bomb.”

“The investigation thus far indicates that the resident was targeted, and there is nothing to suggest that this was a random act. There is not believed to be any danger to the community, police said in a statement Friday.

The State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also looking into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blackstone Police Department at 508-883-1212. Anonymous tips can be left at 508-876-5817 or 508-876-5TIP.