Keller @ Large: Al Franken Shows Sexist Behavior By Men Is Bipartisan

BOSTON (CBS) – We have a “news bulletin” for you – obnoxious, sexist behavior by men toward women in the workplace is a bipartisan phenomenon.

Actually, there’s no news there, you likely were well aware of that already.

If you weren’t and the spectacle of liberal Democrat Harvey Weinstein didn’t open your eyes then Thursday’s revelations about Senator Al Franken’s conduct during a 2006 USO tour surely will.

L.A. radio host accuses @SenFranken of kissing her, touching her chest without consent. | https://t.co/oaMEq3UYJL pic.twitter.com/bKqx4FgHF6 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 16, 2017

Franken quickly apologized, but that won’t be the end of it.

In the 41 days since Weinstein’s sexual harassment history was exposed, an appalling cascade of similar horror stories has come pouring out into the public eye, and it certainly feels as if we’re seeing a turning point, after which women will no longer tolerate or hide their encounters with this kind of behavior.

This is reminiscent of the 1964 release of the Surgeon General’s report on the health risks of tobacco use, which triggered a long-term decline in that use which continues to this day. That report changed the culture.

Is it about to happen again?

Keep your eye on the likes of Barstool Sports, where adolescent males live out their sexist fantasies every day, to see if advertisers start deciding association with this kind of thing doesn’t help their brands.

Then you’ll know – we’ve really turned a corner.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.