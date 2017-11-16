The Game Of Jones: Would You Rather Have Jayson Tatum Or Anthony Davis On The Celtics?

BOSTON (CBS) — Considering how well Jayson Tatum has played to start his NBA career, it may be harder than expected to let him go in a trade for a player like Anthony Davis. But at the end of the day, who would you rather have if you were the C’s?

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones and Nick Cattles discussed that topic on a “Would You Rather” Wednesday on The Game of Jones, and they also went through some other burning questions about the Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox. The questions and Jones’ answers are below:

Would you rather have Jayson Tatum or Anthony Davis on the Celtics?

“The piece I would want to protect in any deal for Anthony Davis would be Jayson Tatum, and I really don’t think it’s all that close,” said Jones. “He’s more valuable than the Lakers pick now, he’s more valuable than Jaylen Brown, he’s certainly more valuable than [Terry] Rozier, [Marcus] Smart, players like this … but I would rather have Anthony Davis. If the deal came down to it, and [the Pelicans] need Tatum as a centerpiece to it – not as a throw-in, but as a centerpiece to the trade – I’d do it.”

Would you rather attend an NFL game in London or Mexico City?

“My high school Spanish teacher is not gonna like this. I don’t think I could make it in Mexico City just from a language standpoint,” said Jones. “I don’t think I could do it. I think I have to be the ugly American in London, where I can at least speak my own language. At least I can converse with the people and understand where I can go get a beer or a sandwich or something like that.

“I would go to a game in London. And yes, I would put up with the longer flight, and I would put up with a bunch of fans who don’t know what they’re talking about, and cheer for field goals as opposed to cheering for touchdowns.”

Would you rather admit you’re wrong on Marcus Smart or Jackie Bradley Jr.?

“It’s not an easy call. I guess I’d say Bradley,” said Jones. “I think I’d rather be wrong about Bradley. … I think I’ve already lived through the worst of Bradley. I don’t think I’ve lived through anything approaching the worst of Smart. … I’m not [admitting I’m wrong] with either one, but I would rather with Bradley.”

Would you rather win [Thursday night] against Golden State or a single game in June?

“You gotta go Finals, right? At least you’re there,” said Jones. “Even if you’re embarrassed and you’re run off the floor and you flame out in front of the whole country … even if that’s the case, at least you’re in the NBA Finals. Which means LeBron’s not, which means LeBron’s probably leaving Cleveland again, which probably means Kyrie got the best of LeBron. Even if you get smoked in the Finals, I would rather win that Finals game. … I’d take a sweep over winning [Thursday night].”

Would you rather have the April-June Chris Sale or the July-September Corey Kluber for a full season?

“For a full season, I think you go Sale,” said Jones. “If I can get what I got out of Sale for the first three months, I think that’s more dominant than what Kluber gave you the last three months. Now Kluber’s were the more important months, don’t get me wrong. And Kluber deserved the Cy Young. But the way Sale came out … Chris Sale was so dominant. And I don’t know that it ever grasped the city the way that Pedro Martinez did, but it’s about as close as we’re gonna see.”

Listen to the full podcast above!