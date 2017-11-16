WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Holiday Gifting: A Tight Budget

By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – Christmas can happen even on a tight budget. If you don’t have much money to spend then you will need to spend your time. And if you have any talents use them.

Can you cook? Anything homemade is such a treat. Fudge, peanut brittle, cookies. Buy some fancy containers at the Dollar store or better still get some Rubbermaid containers and they become part of the gift. I buy odd dishes at yard sales throughout the year that I can use. Cost sometimes as little as 25 cents.

Can you knit? A sweater, mittens or a scarf. While sitting through a town meeting recently I sat next to two women knitting sweaters for grandkids. If you don’t have the time to finish the sweater by Christmas, wrap the yarn and pattern up and give that with a note telling them when it will be done.

Flower arranging. Cut some greens from your yard, the bottom of the Christmas tree or your neighbor’s yard (with their permission), buy some red carnations, search around for some interesting containers and make flower arrangements for your friends and family.

Smart phones take great pictures. Find some reasonable priced frames and you have gifts for all on your list. Frame the kid’s school pictures for grandma. You can create a calendar with pictures of your family for $25 or a memory book about last summer’s vacation.

How about time itself? Literally, give away your time and you don’t have to give it on Christmas. Give a gift certificate, an IOU for what you will do in the future.

Create a coupon book. Some examples; snow shoveling, lawn mowing, babysitting, help with a party, back rubs, gardening, dinner by candle light, brownies, fudge, desserts, party help.

Promise your elderly aunt a weekly trip to the grocery store, church or the Senior Center. Give your nephew a fishing trip in the spring. Your niece, skating lessons at Frog Pond. You get the idea here!

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch