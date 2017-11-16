WEATHER ALERT Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

David Andrews Among Four Patriots Missing From Practice

Filed Under: David Andrews, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots had some familiar faces missing from Thursday’s practice once again, but there was a surprise addition to the list.

Center David Andrews was among the four players missing from the Patriots’ walkthrough on Thursday at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report when he practiced in full, so more information about his injury won’t be known until later on Thursday when the Patriots release their next injury report.

Chris Hogan (shoulder), Marcus Cannon (ankle), and Matthew Slater (hamstring) were all absent again and are unlikely to play on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. If Andrews is out on Sunday, second-year center Ted Karras would likely take his spot.

If Andrews is out due to injury, it would come at an unfortunate juncture for the Patriots offensive line, who had really started to hit their stride in recent weeks. Andrews is currently the second-ranked center in the NFL behind only the Eagles’ Jason Kelce, according to Pro Football Focus. His 86.5 grade denotes a “high-quality” player.

dl david andrews patriots super bowl 51 David Andrews Among Four Patriots Missing From Practice

David Andrews and Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The sacks and hits on Tom Brady have drastically declined recently, culminating with a zero-sack performance by the offensive line against Von Miller and the Broncos last Sunday night. Andrews has been a huge part of that protection and could be a glaring absence against the Raiders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch