Newbury Street Ranked Among America’s Most Expensive Shopping Areas

BOSTON (CBS) –- A new report ranks Newbury Street in Boston among the most expensive shopping streets in the country.

It came in at No. 11 in the ranking by real estate company Cushman & Wakefield.

The report described the stores on Newbury Street as “high-end luxury mixed with high street fashion.”

“It showcases Boston at its magnificent best and is a shopper’s dream,” Cushman & Wakefield said.

New York’s Upper 5th Avenue was deemed the most expensive shopping street in the United States, followed by Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive, San Francisco’s Union Square, Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue and Miami’s Lincoln Road.

Newbury Street actually dropped two places from last year’s ranking.

Check out the full report here.