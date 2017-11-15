How Much Do People In Greater Boston Spend On Holiday Shopping?

BOSTON (CBS) — A recent study finds that where you live dictates how much you’ll spend on gifts this holiday season.

WalletHub’s 2017 Holiday Budgets by City report was released Tuesday, and several Massachusetts cities are high up on the list.

The company used income, age, a monthly-income-to-monthly-expenses ratio, a debt-to-income ratio, and a savings-to-monthly-expenses ratio to estimate the maximum holiday budget in 570 cities.

Newton ranked 18th, with an estimated holiday budget of $1,781. Further down were Somerville at 28th with $1,557, Cambridge at 35th with $1,454, Framingham at 66th with $1,194, Quincy at 76th with $1,146, and Boston at 111th with $981.

Of the cities included, Naperville, Illinois came in first with an estimated maximum holiday budget of $2,381; Flint, Michigan came in last with an estimated budget of $69.

The site is also making customized holiday budget calculations for WalletHub members until December 25.

Check out the full list at WalletHub.com.