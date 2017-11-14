NightSide – The Ultimate Slippery Slope

BOSTON (CBS) – Leigh Sprague graduated from Columbia Law School. For years, he worked in international finance and securities, working for high-power law firms and handling major deals. In time, Sprague found himself working for a Russian billionaire. In that role, the temptation eventually became too great, and Sprague ended up stealing millions of dollars from him, which led to Sprague being forced to flee Russia. Ultimately, Sprague ended up being sentenced to four years in prison for his actions. Now, he works with law professor Hank Shea to help warn others about the mistakes he made during his life and how to avoid them. Tonight, Leigh Sprague and Hank Shea join Dan in studio to talk about ethics in the business world, and how just a little push can send someone plummeting down the hill.