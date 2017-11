BOSTON (CBS) – Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for the open Alabama Senate seat, is facing another accuser. Beverly Nelson came forward today, stating that when she was 16, Moore tried to rape her. This new allegation came after Senator Mitch McConnell called on Moore to step aside, saying that he believed the women who have spoken out against Moore. Do you think Moore should quit the race? Or is it a dangerous precedent to establish, taking accusations as fact?