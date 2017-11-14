Police Search For Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Teen At Northshore Mall

PEABODY (CBS) — Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl at the North Shore Mall.
They said the incident happened inside the Forever 21 store around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators are now combing through security footage to try to identify the man.
The man was described as white, around 30, and about 5’9″, with short, scruffy brown hair. He was wearing baggy sweatpants and a dark sweatshirt at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peabody Police.