Students Suspended For Using Racial Slurs, Harassing Teammate’s Mother

WRENTHAM (CBS) – Several student-athletes at a Wrentham high school have been suspended for making racist and sexually explicit comments to a student and their mother.

In a letter to King Philip Regional High School parents, Superintendent of Schools Elizabeth Zielinski said several students “engaged in highly inappropriate conduct toward another student and the student’s parent.”

The superintendent said racial slurs were directed at a fellow teammate of an unidentified King Philip team.

Students obtained the phone number for their teammate’s mother and called her repeatedly, Zielinski said. She added that the phone calls “included inappropriate sexual comments.”

Local and Massachusetts State Police were notified about the incidents so they could be investigated as a potential hate crime.

Zielinski said the students were disciplined, including school and game suspensions.

“I want to emphasize this type of behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our school community,” said Zielinski. “It not only violates the policies of the King Philip Regional School District, it creates an unwelcoming and hostile environment for our students and families.”