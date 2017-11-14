WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Conflicting Reports On Whether Or Not Giancarlo Stanton Would Accept Trade To Red Sox

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Giancarlo Stanton, Local TV, Miami Marlins, MLB Hot Stove, St. Louis Cardinals

BOSTON — If you were hoping that Giancarlo Stanton lands in Boston this offseason, this news will upset you.

According to The Boston Herald’s Chad Jennings, Stanton will not accept a trade to the Red Sox or St. Louis Cardinals. The Miami Slugger has a no-trade clause, giving him the ability to nix any deal from the Marlins.

From Jennings:

A baseball source said yesterday that he’s been told Stanton will not accept a trade to either the Red Sox or the Cardinals, another team linked early and often in trade rumors. Perhaps there’s some flexibility in that stance, but Stanton’s preference is a factor.

However, this being the Hot Stove season and all, NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich filed a report a short time later that says Stanton has not ruled out the Red Sox and is keeping an open mind.

You better keep a safe distance from all of these reports, because you might get burned.

Stanton, 28, led the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBIs last season, and will likely take home the National League MVP in a few days. But in their efforts to shed salary, the Marlins are reportedly looking to deal their slugger and the $295 million owed to him over the next 10 years.

Both the Red Sox and Cardinals have expressed interest in Stanton this winter, as well as the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported earlier on Tuesday that some rival executives at the GM Meetings in Orlando, Florida view Miami’s asking price for Stanton as “shockingly high.”

 

