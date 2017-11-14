Frog Pond Opens Winter Skating Season

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Common Frog Pond began its winter skating season Tuesday with free admission all day for skaters.

The pond opened at 10 a.m. and is offering a free skate through 9 p.m.

Boston Frog Pond skaters on Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

The popular winter attraction attracts skaters and tourists from across the country.

Winter hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Boston Frog Pond skaters on Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Admission is $6 for skaters taller than 5 feet and free for skaters under that height. Skate rental prices vary. Season passes and skating lessons are available for purchase.

Ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing.

For more information, visit bostonfrogpond.com.

