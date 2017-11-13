‘Hannity’ Fans Smash Keurig Coffee Makers Over Pulled Ads

Police Involved In Fatal Fall River Shooting, 5 Arrested In Related DisturbanceFall River police were involved with a shooting late Sunday night and five people were arrested during a related incident.

Police Search For Man In Violent Square One Mall CarjackingPolice are looking for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store--as well as the taxi that brought him there.

'Hannity' Fans Smash Keurig Coffee Makers Over Pulled AdsA decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.

Underage Driver Charged With OUI After Yarmouthport CrashYarmouth Police arrested a 20-year-old man they say drunkenly drove into a tree over Veterans Day Weekend.