Police Involved In Fall River Shooting, 5 Arrested In Related Disturbance

Filed Under: Fall River, Police Shooting

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Fall River police say an officer was involved in a shooting late Sunday night, but have released few details of what happened.

A caller told police at around 11:45 p.m. they heard “two loud bangs” that sounded like gunshots. A car was also smoking in the area of Airport Road.

The witness was not sure if people were fighting or if there had been a crash.

Police arrested five people at Charlton Memorial Hospital following a disturbance. (WBZ-TV)

A short time later, officers reported shots fired. Police did not say if anyone was shot or wounded in the incident.

Five people were later arrested at Charlton Memorial Hospital for what police described as a “disturbance related to this incident.”

All five are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

No further information is currently available.

