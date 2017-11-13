Boy Receives Honor After Saving Train From Potential Disaster

HAVERHILL (CBS) — A Haverhill sixth grader is being celebrated for jumping into action after he saw that a tree had fallen onto the train tracks by Bradford Train Station in Haverhill early November.

Jesse DiChiara raced home on his bike to tell his grandfather. Together, they alerted the MBTA and the incoming train was slowed down.

Jesse loves trains and he often goes to the Bradford Train Station after school, just to watch them pass.

On Monday, Keolis, the company that runs the Commuter Rail, awarded Jess with a commendation and a train-themed gift bag.

“Jesse’s actions serve as an example, with his help we potentially avoided an incident and ensures the safety of the passengers on the train,” said Keolis Director of Occupational Safety Manuel Machado.

The boy was also given a conductor’s hat and a ride along the train with a conductor on the Haverhill line.