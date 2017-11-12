Patriots-Broncos Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow along as the Patriots take on the Broncos in Denver on Sunday Night Football!

Pregame — 6:45 p.m: The 6-2 Patriots look to extend their four-game win streak as they come out of their bye and hit a tough stretch on their schedule. The Patriots will play five of their next six games on the road, starting Sunday night against the Broncos in Denver.

Tom Brady is just 3-7 record in Denver, his worst road win percentage against any team that he’s faced more than once. The Broncos may be losers of four straight, but their defense is still one of the best in the NFL and one that always seems to give Brady issues. The offensive line will have their hands full with Von Miller, who has eight of Denver’s 19 sacks on the season, especially with Marcus Cannon out. That means LaAdrian Waddle will be called upon to handle Miller, which is no easy task.

Brady will also be down a reliable target in Chris Hogan, who is out with a shoulder injury. That leaves just Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart at receiver, and Dorsett will need to step things up as the new No. 3 receiver. He hasn’t caught a pass since Week 4, but could find himself a big part of the New England offense this evening.

Martellus Bennett, who returned to the Patriots just a few days ago, will reportedly play tonight. We’ll know for sure in a few minutes when the inactives come out. If he is active, it’ll be interesting to see how involved he is in the offense, given he’s dealing with a bad shoulder that caused quite a bit of drama in Green Bay this week. Bennett knows the system, so it shouldn’t take him long to get re-acclimated if he hits the field.

After the game, you can see Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s postgame press conferences live on Patriots 5th Quarter on WBZ-TV, and you can catch three hours of postgame coverage on 98.5 The Sports Hub.