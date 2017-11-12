Body Found After Blaze Rips Through 4 Holyoke Homes

HOLYOKE (AP) — Authorities say a body was found after a blaze ripped through four homes in Holyoke.
The fire was reported at a town house around 5 a.m. Saturday. It spread to three adjacent town houses before it was contained hours later.
Authorities say investigators entered the building and found a man’s body. The remains matched the description of a 30-year-old man who was reported missing after his family members had evacuated the fire.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
The blaze left about 14 people displaced.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)