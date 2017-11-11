NightSide – Could This Bill Kill You?

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston couple were billed almost 30K by Eversource for an oversight Eversource made. Eversource threatened Mr. Pan, the owner of the “unbilled” unit, for immediate back pay with multiple notices. Pan is fighting back, but his only recourse is a petition from a judge to prevent any stoppage of electricity until February 1st. Boston Globe writer Sean Murphy broke this very story for the Globe, and he joins Dan to talk at length about the bizarre and alarming nature of this incident. Should this debt be forgiven? Is Eversource entitled to any collections of an arbitrary figure?