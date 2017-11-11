WEATHER ALERT Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

NightSide – Could This Bill Kill You?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston couple were billed almost 30K by Eversource for an oversight Eversource made. Eversource threatened Mr. Pan, the owner of the “unbilled” unit, for immediate back pay with multiple notices. Pan is fighting back, but his only recourse is a petition from a judge to prevent any stoppage of electricity until February 1st. Boston Globe writer Sean Murphy broke this very story for the Globe, and he joins Dan to talk at length about the bizarre and alarming nature of this incident. Should this debt be forgiven? Is Eversource entitled to any collections of an arbitrary figure?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch