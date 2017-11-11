Celtics @ 7: Looking Back At The C’s Winning Streak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics enjoyed their most impressive win of the young season Friday night at the Garden, rallying from down 18 points without All-Stars Al Horford and Kyrie Irving to beat the Hornets 90-87 and extend their winning streak to 11 games.
What better way to (potentially) send off “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman Saturday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub?
In what may have been Kaufman’s final show on the Hub, he looked back at the winning streak and evaluated where the C’s are heading from here as the class of the East.
Boston Globe sports columnist emeritus Bob Ryan joined the program to offer his thoughts on Danny Ainge’s rebuild, Brad Stevens’ coaching prowess, Jayson Tatum’s maturity, the Cavaliers’ struggles, LeBron James’ future, and much more.
Kaufman also spent the end of his shift explaining why this show has perhaps closed his six-plus-year chapter on WBZ-FM.
Enjoy the full show podcast above!