WATCH: Fenway Park Transforms Into Football Stadium In Time-Lapse Video

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second time since 2015, Fenway Park is a football stadium.

It’s a temporary change, of course, as the Red Sox aren’t planning on leaving their 105-year-old home any time soon.

But beginning this weekend, Fenway Park will play host to a trio of college football games. Brown will host Dartmouth on Friday night, followed by UMass hosting Maine on Saturday. Next weekend, UConn will host Boston College to close out the Fenway Gridiron Series.

After those games are done, the field will undergo another transition into a hurling pitch for a three-match champoinship to take place on Nov. 19.

And before turning back into a baseball diamond, Fenway will play host to a trio of pre-Thanksgiving high school football games. Boston College High School will take on Catholic Memorial on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Masconomet will take on Everett, and Hingham will take on Scituate in their rivalry games on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Check out the video above — courtesy of Fenway Sports Management — to see how the grounds crew at Fenway transformed the field into a football field.