Patriots Excited To Have Martellus Bennett Back In Fold

BOSTON (CBS) — Martellus Bennett is a Patriot once again, meaning his unique personality will grace the New England locker room.

It also means a change is brewing in terms of the tunes coming from inside Gillette Stadium.

Bennett’s reunion with the Patriots caught many of his teammates off guard, as many didn’t even know he had been released by the Green Bay Packers when New England claimed him off waivers on Thursday. Bennett was back at practice on Friday morning, and those he shared the field — and locker room — with last season are happy to have his booming personality back.

“He’s a great teammate and he’s going to help us out a lot, as he did last year,” said receiver Danny Amendola, who has known Bennett for 10 years since they both broke into the league together with the Dallas Cowboys. “It’s going to be fun.”

When Bennett left for Green Bay in the offseason, it left Amendola to take over the DJ-ing duties in the Patriots locker room. He’s happy to hand the job back to Bennett, and is even open to hearing the Harry Potter soundtrack blaring after practice.

“[I have an open mind]. It stays open,” said Amendola. “We have a lot of speakers in here now.”

It’s unclear what Bennett will be able to bring on the field, as he’s reportedly dealing with a torn rotator cuff. After snagging a career-high seven touchdowns with the Patriots last season, Bennett had just 24 catches and was kept out of the end zone in his seven games with the Packers. He was plagued by dropped passes and accused of dogging it at times, and his unceremonious departure in Green Bay has many wondering if he’s got anything left in the tank.

But Amendola is confident that Bennett will make an impact one way or another, whether it’s in the passing game, as a blocker, or as another uplifting personality on the roster.

“He’s just an all-around good football player. He knows the system, the environment, the overall energy when you walk into the locker room every day,” he said. “Marty B is back!”