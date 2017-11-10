WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Veterans To Hold ‘Stand-Out’ Event Against NFL National Anthem Protesters

By Lisa Gresci, WBZ-TV
Filed Under: Lisa Gresci, National Anthem Protests, NFL, Revere

REVERE (CBS) – Veterans Day weekend marks a time to celebrate those who have served our country.

Instead of watching football this Sunday, local veterans will gather in what they call a “stand-out” against the NFL and the players who continue to kneel during the national anthem.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW Mottolo Post 4524 in Revere.

vfw Veterans To Hold Stand Out Event Against NFL National Anthem Protesters

VFW Mottolo Post 4524 in Revere. (WBZ-TV)

Organizers of the event say it is family friendly and will be a single-day protest of the NFL.

They also plan to discuss what the national anthem and the American flag mean to veterans.

Veterans Assisting Veterans is one of the many groups participating in Sunday’s event. President Dennis Moschella is a Vietnam veteran and the commander at the VFW Post in Revere.

vets2 Veterans To Hold Stand Out Event Against NFL National Anthem Protesters

Members of VFW Mottolo Post 4524 in Revere. (WBZ-TV)

Moschella believes the national anthem is a time to respect veterans as well as the flag.

“We want the NFL players to know that we are not happy with them,” he said.

“If you disrespect our flag you disrespect a veteran because a veteran served for that flag and under that flag,” he added.

While most players insist the protest isn’t meant to disrespect the flag or veterans, but instead meant to bring awareness to racial inequality and police brutality in America, Moschella asks to find another time to protest.

“So if they want to do a protest, go to the game, stand with the veterans, salute the flag and don’t play. Go home. Or stay on the sidelines,” he explained.

Other organizations expected to speak are the Military Friends Foundations, Boston Wounded Vet Run, 22Kill, Stride and Ride Relay and The Matthew Patton Foundation.

