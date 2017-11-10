Al Horford Upgraded To Questionable Friday Night Vs. Hornets

BOSTON (CBS) — After initially being ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Celtics big man Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable.

That’s a great sign for Horford, who missed Wednesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a minor concussion he suffered on Monday night. He took an elbow to the face in the second quarter of Boston’s win in Atlanta, but did not feel symptoms until the following day. The team announced Wednesday morning that Horford was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and would be out indefinitely.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Al Horford (concussion protocol) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game against Charlotte. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2017

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge said on Thursday that this concussion wasn’t as bad as the one Horford suffered at the beginning of last season, which cost the big man nine games, and the hope was he’d be back in the near future. The fact that Horford may play just a few days after suffering the concussion is a great sign for the player’s short and long-term health.

Horford has been one of Boston’s best all-around players to start the season, averaging 14.6 points per game off of 53 percent shooting with 9.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.