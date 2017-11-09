Von Miller Admits Tom Brady Is ‘The GOAT’, Immediately Changes To Peyton Manning

BOSTON (CBS) — Von Miller might have let his true feelings slip on the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning “debate.”

Speaking in a conference call with the New England media on Wednesday, the superstar Broncos linebacker and former teammate of Manning was asked about how he likes the challenge of playing against the best at his position. His first answer was as benign as it gets.

“I like going against the best. I like going against the best and having success against the best. I like going against the best and having great games against the best,” Miller said. “It’s different if you just go against anybody. It’s not the same. But if you go against the best and you have success against the best that’s what this league is all about. That’s what makes the game great.”

But when asked a follow-up about what makes Brady unique from other quarterbacks, Miller made the kind of admission he probably didn’t want to make – because he immediately walked it back.

“He’s the GOAT,” said Miller on Brady. “He’s the GOAT, but I feel like Peyton Manning is the real GOAT, but Tom Brady is the GOAT.”

Finally, he was asked straight-up, who’s the greatest?

“I mean I’m going to go with my guy. I’m going to go with Peyton but I mean Tom Brady is the GOAT,” Miller concluded.

Despite Miller’s confounding statements, Patriots fans can read between the lines and know how he really feels about who the true GOAT is. Brady recently passed Manning for the all-time record in career regular season wins and appears to have a few years left to rack up more numbers, so even Miller knows deep down that the “debate” is over.