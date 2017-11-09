WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
‘The Lighter Moments Separate Our Show’: Lina Esco On CBS’s S.W.A.T.

Filed Under: DJ Sixsmith, Entertainment, Lina Esco, Only CBS, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

Actress Lina Esco only takes roles that she respects. Esco has a great deal of respect for Christina “Chris” Alonso, the character she plays on CBS’s “S.W.A.T.” While the Miami native has worked in movies alongside Miley Cyrus and Chris Evans and television shows with Jimmy Smits and Will Arnett, her role as Chris Alonso is an important one given the state of our country and her life as an activist.

Esco recently stopped by the CBS Local Studio in New York to discuss what people can expect on “S.W.A.T.”, what it’s like to work with Moore and why this show is different from other dramas on network television.

“What separates us from other shows in these kinds of genres is the funny moments,” Esco told CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Its the lighter moments of the heaviness of the subject of what we’re dealing with every day.”

The training for this role was intense and the cast has been a huge asset to Esco. Particularly Moore, who plays the S.W.A.T. team’s leader Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Esco developed a dynamic relationship with Moore in a very short time.

“He is such a funny guy and super goofy,” Esco said. “He is a great leader on the set and is conscious of everyone’s emotions on the set. He sets the tone.

Episode two of the series airs Thursday night at 10pm EST on CBS and Esco said viewers should be ready for a lot of action and topical moments and situations that this country is going through right now.

