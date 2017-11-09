WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Hernandez’s Brain Damage Was ‘Most Severe’ For His Age

Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Brain Damage

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A researcher says Aaron Hernandez suffered “the most severe” damage for his age group to parts of the brain that play a key role in memory, impulse control and behavior.

The 27-year-old former New England Patriots player killed himself in April, while serving life in prison for murder.

aaronhernandezbrain Hernandezs Brain Damage Was Most Severe For His Age

A researcher says Aaron Hernandez suffered severe brain damage. (WBZ-TV)

Dr. Ann McKee of the CTE Center at Boston University presented the findings of her examination of Hernandez’s brain on Thursday.

“This is clearly on the most severe for his age. In fact, he is the most severe,” McKee said.

aaronhernandez1 Hernandezs Brain Damage Was Most Severe For His Age

Aaron Hernandez. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

McKee says she could not say that Hernandez’s behavior was a result of his severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. But she says Hernandez suffered substantial damage to several important parts of the brain, including the frontal lobe.

“We could seen damage to the inner chambers of the brain, the septum, and this would be the first case we’ve ever seen of that kind of damage in such a young individual,” McKee said.

drannmckee Hernandezs Brain Damage Was Most Severe For His Age

Dr. Ann McKee of the CTE Center at Boston University (WBZ-TV)

Hernandez’s attorneys have sued the NFL and football helmet maker Riddell, accusing them of failing to warn Hernandez about the dangers of football.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Will Fasciano says:
    November 9, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    He was living a gang banger life style long before any brain trauma! I’m not saying cte had nothing to do with it, but he was predisposed to act the way he did from his life style!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch