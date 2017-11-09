Hernandez’s Brain Damage Was ‘Most Severe’ For His Age

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A researcher says Aaron Hernandez suffered “the most severe” damage for his age group to parts of the brain that play a key role in memory, impulse control and behavior.

The 27-year-old former New England Patriots player killed himself in April, while serving life in prison for murder.

Dr. Ann McKee of the CTE Center at Boston University presented the findings of her examination of Hernandez’s brain on Thursday.

“This is clearly on the most severe for his age. In fact, he is the most severe,” McKee said.

McKee says she could not say that Hernandez’s behavior was a result of his severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. But she says Hernandez suffered substantial damage to several important parts of the brain, including the frontal lobe.

“We could seen damage to the inner chambers of the brain, the septum, and this would be the first case we’ve ever seen of that kind of damage in such a young individual,” McKee said.

Hernandez’s attorneys have sued the NFL and football helmet maker Riddell, accusing them of failing to warn Hernandez about the dangers of football.

