One Of First Police Dogs To Respond To Boston Marathon Bombings DiesOne of the first police dogs to respond to the Boston Marathon bombings has died.

Lawrence Food Pantry Low On Supplies Following Hurricane In Puerto RicoThe food pantry has been helping people from Puerto Rico who were displaced following the hurricane, depleting their supplies.

Norwell Craft Store Going Out Of Business After 70 YearsThe Garden Craft Center in Norwell is closing for good after 70 years of serving customers.

Michael Felger Apologizes For 'Dumb Hyperbole' In Roy Halladay CommentsSports radio host Michael Felger was back on the air today, a day after making controversial remarks about a professional baseball player killed in a plane crash.