BOSTON (CBS) – The NFL is a giant in the sports and entertainment world. But how did it become such a powerful entity? Upton Bell, a longtime Boston broadcaster and son of former NFL Commissioner Bert Bell, has spent his life in and around the game of football. Bell and Boston Herald sportswriter Ron Borges join Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about their new book “Present at the Creation: My Life in the NFL and the Rise of America’s Game”.