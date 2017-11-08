Community ‘Numb’ After 3 High School Students Killed In Crash

WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Grief counselors are on hand Wednesday at a Warren high school, a day after three students were killed in a crash in nearby West Brookfield.

The Quaboag Regional Middle High School students, whose identities have not yet been released, were killed in a crash Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. on Douglas Road.

The car they were driving in veered off the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

West Brookfield Police Chief Tom O’Donnell knew two of the students killed in the crash, and said all three were friends with his children.

O’Donnell said the community is still “pretty numb” and trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy.

Tuesday night, Quaboag Regional Schools Superintendent Brett Kustigian said the tight-knit community has a crisis plan in place to help students and teachers grieve.

“It’s tragic. It’s a parent’s nightmare. My thoughts and prayers are with the Quaboag community,” he said.