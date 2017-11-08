Vandals Topple Gravestones In Watertown Cemetery

WATERTOWN (CBS) – Police are seeking the public’s help in catching the vandals who damaged several headstones at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

Someone visiting the Belmont Street cemetery called police to report the vandalism about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eight headstones were overturned and a beautiful statue was destroyed. The statue lay broken and in pieces on the ground.

Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor, who responded to the cemetery, said police are looking for any information that may lead to the vandals.

“Saint Pat’s Cemetery is frequented by a lot of people,” O’Connor said. “It’s in the middle of a neighborhood and we’re turning to the public to see if they may have seen something the last day or two up there, anything suspicious… anything at all would be helpful.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 617-972-6500.