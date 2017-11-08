Vandals Topple Gravestones In Watertown Cemetery

Filed Under: Cemetery Vandalized, Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) – Police are seeking the public’s help in catching the vandals who damaged several headstones at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

Someone visiting the Belmont Street cemetery called police to report the vandalism about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eight headstones were overturned and a beautiful statue was destroyed. The statue lay broken and in pieces on the ground.

watertown cemetery statue Vandals Topple Gravestones In Watertown Cemetery

A destroyed statue in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Watertown. (Photo: Carl Stevens/WBZ News Radio 1030)

Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor, who responded to the cemetery, said police are looking for any information that may lead to the vandals.

“Saint Pat’s Cemetery is frequented by a lot of people,” O’Connor said. “It’s in the middle of a neighborhood and we’re turning to the public to see if they may have seen something the last day or two up there, anything suspicious… anything at all would be helpful.”

watertown cemetery vandals origina Vandals Topple Gravestones In Watertown Cemetery

Damaged headstones at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Watertown. (Photo: Carl Stevens/WBZ News Radio 1030)

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch