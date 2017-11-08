Woman Charged With Burning Roomate’s Ferret In Oven

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman is charged with animal cruelty after she allegedly put a roommate’s pet ferret inside the oven and killed it.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, smoke was reported inside a Lowell Street apartment in Manchester.

Firefighters found the cause of the smoke was a dead ferret inside an oven.

ivanaclifford Woman Charged With Burning Roomates Ferret In Oven

Ivana Clifford. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Two people who rented the apartment told police a woman who was staying with them had already left and was standing outside the apartment building with other tenants.

Officers spoke to Ivana Clifford, 26, and charged her with one count of animal cruelty.

Clifford is scheduled to appear in court on November 8.

