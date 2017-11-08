New Boston Restaurant Serves 5-Foot Lobster Roll

BOSTON (CBS) – A new South End restaurant is serving up a monster of a meal, and you’ll need about 60 friends to finish it.
The five-foot lobster roll at “Lobstah On A Roll” is called “The Monstah” and is made from the meat of 80 Maine lobsters. The Boston Globe says it costs about $900, depending on market prices.
The restaurant on Columbus Avenue, which opened Saturday, also offers six-inch lobster rolls for those with a smaller appetite. There are also craft sandwiches ranging from 1.5 pounds to 7 pounds.
Check out the menu here.