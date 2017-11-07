WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Retired 2-Time Cy Young Winner Roy Halladay Killed In Plane Crash

Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies, Plane Crash, Roy Halladay, Sports News, Toronto Blue Jays

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Phillies and Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash in Florida on Tuesday.

Halladay, 40, was the only passenger on board the ICON A5 aircraft when it went down in the Gulf of Mexico.

A dominant pitcher during his 16-year career, Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to Philadelphia in the 2009 offseason after spending 12 seasons in Toronto, and tossed the 20th perfect game in Major League history just 11 starts into his Phillies career, striking out 11 Marlins in a 1-0 win.

Halladay made his long-awaited postseason debut later that season and was nearly perfect, tossing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the Game 1 of the NLDS. He is just the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

An eight-time All-Star, Halladay won the Cy Young award in both leagues, one of only six pitchers to accomplish the feat.

Halladay took up flying after retiring in 2013, and posted pictures of his plane on his Twitter account just last month:

Halladay is survived by his wife Brandy and has two children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch