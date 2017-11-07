Retired 2-Time Cy Young Winner Roy Halladay Killed In Plane Crash

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Phillies and Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash in Florida on Tuesday.

Halladay, 40, was the only passenger on board the ICON A5 aircraft when it went down in the Gulf of Mexico.

A dominant pitcher during his 16-year career, Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to Philadelphia in the 2009 offseason after spending 12 seasons in Toronto, and tossed the 20th perfect game in Major League history just 11 starts into his Phillies career, striking out 11 Marlins in a 1-0 win.

Halladay made his long-awaited postseason debut later that season and was nearly perfect, tossing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the Game 1 of the NLDS. He is just the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

An eight-time All-Star, Halladay won the Cy Young award in both leagues, one of only six pitchers to accomplish the feat.

Halladay took up flying after retiring in 2013, and posted pictures of his plane on his Twitter account just last month:

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

Can’t begin to explain all the breathtaking views I have seen thru the open windows of demo’s & now my very own Icon A5! Thx to all at Icon! pic.twitter.com/BZsXqcHFmt — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay is survived by his wife Brandy and has two children.